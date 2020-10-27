STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pharma companies announce plans to invest Rs 700 crore in Hyderabad's Genome Valley

Industries Minister Rama Rao thanked the leadership of Granules India and Laurus Labs for choosing to invest in Telangana. He said the state government will provide all possible support to them.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pharmaceutical companies Granules India and Laurus Labs are all set to invest in Genome Valley in Hyderabad. Representatives of the two companies met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday and announced their investment plans.

Granules India, a Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company, has announced a major investment of Rs 400 crore to set up a manufacturing facility with a capacity to manufacture 10 billion units of finished dosages. The proposed unit will generate employment for about 1,600 people.

Granules India has manufacturing sites in eight locations and presence in 75 countries across the globe. The company already operates the world's largest Commercial Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) Facility at Gagillapur near Hyderabad.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director of Granules India Ltd, met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and formally announced their investment plans.

In a related development, Laurus Labs, a leading research driven pharmaceutical company, has announced the setting up of a formulation facility with a unit capacity of 5 billion. The company plans to invest Rs 300 crore in two phases of Rs 150 crore each. Phase one of the plant is expected to provide employment to about 150 people.

Satyanarayana Chava, CEO, Laurus Labs, met Industries Minister Rama Rao on Tuesday, along with his team before making this announcement. Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present in the meeting.

Laurus Labs has its R&D facility in IKP Knowledge Park, Hyderabad, and also operates six manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. All these facilities have been certified and approved by WHO, USFDA, NIP Hungary, and other renowned agencies.

Laurus Labs is one of the leading manufacturers of API for Anti-Retroviral (ARV), Oncology, Cardio-vascular, Anti-Diabetics, Anti-Asthma and Gastroenterology.

Industries Minister Rama Rao thanked the leadership of both Granules India and Laurus Labs for choosing to invest in Telangana. He said the Telangana government will provide all possible support to both these companies.

The minister said the proactive policies of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are attracting global leaders in IT, Pharma, Textiles, Aerospace and Defence and other sectors to Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. He expressed confidence that these investments in the manufacturing sector will provide much needed employment to local youth from Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Genome Valley Hyderabad Granules India Laurus Labs
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp