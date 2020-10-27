Year of staycation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Stay at condominiums, farm stays, villas, and cottages in Hyderabad is among the top trends that travel company Airbnb has noticed this year.

Guests are seeking unique travel experiences by staying in one-ofa- kind accommodations, but are preferring to be close to home or in their home cities. The staycation trend resonates with travellers, pointing to the perennial human need for new experiences, either for short stays or for stays that are a month or more.

With access to quiet nooks in busy cities, close to parks and gardens, immersive natural surroundings and wideopen spaces, travellers are looking for respite from the every day in accommodations such as condominiums, farm stays, villas, and cottages in places such as: Bengaluru, Karnataka, Mangalore, Pune, Guwahati besides Hyderabad.

According to Airbnb search data, guests continue to search for nearby stays that are a drive away from metro cities, to explore a slower pace of life for holidays or for inspiration. Travellers are searching for destinations such as Gokarna, Shimla, Mussoorie, Kasauli and Alibag where they can spend time with family and friends. Guests are increasingly looking at rediscovering the magic in their own backyards. Established destinations as well as hidden gems near metros are seeing interest from travellers fleeing urban life, enlivening local communities on city outskirts. Top spots for nearby stays include:

Gokarna, Karnataka

Shimla , Himachal Pradesh

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

Alibag, Maharashtra

A key trend Airbnb is noting is that as travel picks up again, consumers may prefer immersive and regenerative travel at the heart of communities. Sustainable travel choices that are closer to remote communities and nature not only provide a boost to these communities and their members - redistributing the economic impact of travel – but are accessible and affordable and are a transformative choice contributing to unique and individual travel experiences.

Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said, “Trends such as travelling closer to cities and working from anywhere will continue to see interest. Importantly, this means that travel benefits more and more local communities economically.”