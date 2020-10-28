BDL observes Vigilance Awareness Week in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ PEDDAPALLI: The Vigilance Awareness Week 2020 commenced at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The theme this year is Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India). CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) administered the pledge on-line to employees of the company present at the offices at Kanchanbagh, Bhanur and Visakhapatnam units.

The celebrations, which will be observed from October 27 - November 2, will have various events including competitions on elocution, slogan writing, and poster/collage making.

The Vigilance Awareness Week also commenced at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Ramagundam on Tuesday. DGM (Vigilance) Kamil Ali Khan R, senior officials and employees from NTPC and CISF, and others, were present in large numbers on the occasion while maintaining social distancing.