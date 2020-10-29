Achieving major feats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Guinne s s Worl d Records,’ recognises citybased Grace Cancer Foundation for two of its feats as a run was organised by the foundation in association with Apollo Hospitals.

The initiative had most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube and later had the most videos of people running uploaded to Facebook in one hour The foundation hosted the world’s largest Cancer Awareness initiative, ‘Grace Cancer Run’ with over a lakh participants from 115 plus countries, taking part, virtually.

The largest cancer awareness global drive also caught the attention of the World’s official chronicler of records and achievements.

The records acknowledged by Guinness World Records, are for accruing ‘most live viewers for a female health awareness lesson on YouTube as part of ‘Cancer Awareness Drive’ and for ‘most videos of people running/ jogging uploaded to Facebook in one hour which incidentally had over 5,000 videos uploaded in support of the awareness.