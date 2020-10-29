Finale to the utsav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Balaji Infra and SpaceVision’s Navratri Utsav 2020 organised by Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain at Classic Gardens, Secunderabad, ended on a high note recently.

The mother daughter duo said this was their third consecutive season they had organised in the city.

In the lineup of the event, they included a traditional night with limited crowd. “We followed all the Covid-19 precautions like thermal screening, sanitisation fans, social distancing norms at the venue,” they said. The special attraction of the event was the Maha Aarti.

“It was a mesmerising view for everyone to watch. People from various communities of the city celebrated the event which also featured various competitions like best mask decoration to keep up the spirit among the participants. Everyone was traditionally dressed and enjoyed celebrating the festival.