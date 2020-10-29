Hyderabad: Inebriated man parks scooter on middle of road, dozes off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man slept off on his parked scooter in the middle of the road at Mindspace underpass. Traffic police who observed him on CCTV rushed there to find that he was drunk with a Blood Alcohol level of 334mg/100 ml of blood.

"The incident took place at 2 pm. The man was in the wrong direction of traffic. He parked his scooter and slept off in a near unconscious state. We rushed to the location and conducted a drunk driving test," said Madhapur Inspector M Srinivas. Police booked him under relevant sections of drunk driving under Section 185-A, 207 MV and 130/177 of MV Act.