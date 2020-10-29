Nights get cold in Hyderabad, mornings become slightly nippy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has been experiencing cold nights and slightly nippy mornings since the last couple of days. On Wednesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.5 degree celsius, which is 1.7 degree celsius below normal.

Various other parts of the State too recorded one-two degree celsius below normal temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather is expected to remain the same over next few days but temperatures are not expected to fall further.

IMD-Hyderabad Meteorologist, B Raja Rao told The New Indian Express that one of the reasons behind the slight drop in minimum temperatures is the withdrawal of Southwest monsoon. IMD announced that the Southwest monsoon completely withdrew from Telangana on Wednesday.

With the withdrawal of the monsoon, humidity levels are low across most places in the State. As a result, dry weather prevails in Telangana which has resulted in a slight drop in the minimum temperatures. IMD has forecast that dry weather will prevail over the next four-five days.

However, the IMD also announced that the Northeast monsoon has also set in and rains commenced over extreme south peninsular India on Wednesday. The Northeast monsoon does not have much impact over Telangana. However, it can result in a slight increase in moisture levels, thus also keeping the temperatures from falling.

Southwest monsoon

