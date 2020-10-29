STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post Hyderabad floods, Telangana government's committee to monitor Hussainsagar lake structures

The State government has constituted a committee with 10 members to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the structures on the Hussainsagar lake in the wake of recent floods.

Hussainsagar Lake

The Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad (Image courtesy| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has constituted a committee with 10 members to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the structures on the Hussainsagar lake in the wake of recent floods. The committee will submit its report within 15 days, and will be headed by Water Resources department engineer-in-chief (ENC) C Muralidhar. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a GO to this effect on Wednesday. 

“Recently due to unprecedented rain in and around GHMC area during October 2020,  a majority of the 185 lakes located in the city exceeded Full Tank Level (FTL), placing strain on their bunds and regulatory infrastructure. Fifteen teams were formed by the WRD for monitoring the flood situation at these lakes,” the GO said.

The order further stated that a committee will be constituted to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the structures of Hussainsagar lake. The committee will look into the challenges of the lake, such as structural stability and flood routing. The other members of the committee are: R&B  ENC I Ganapathy Reddy, GHMC chief engineer Sridhar, HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy, IIT professors Uma Shanker, Suriya Prakash and Shashidhar, HMWS&SB executive director M Satyanarayana. 

Hussainsagar lake Hyderabad floods Water Resources Department
