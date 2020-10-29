STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Relief for Hyderabad's Gleneagles Global Hospitals as HC grants permission for surgeries

The court permitted the hospital to conduct surgeries scheduled for next week, and posted the matter to November 2 for further hearing.

Published: 29th October 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Hyderabad

Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to Gleneagles Global Hospitals in the city, the Telangana High Court has suspended for 10 days the order issued by the Director of Medical Education which had cancelled the hospital's license for performing Liver transplant and prohibiting it from conducting any further surgeries.

The court permitted the hospital to conduct surgeries scheduled for next week, and posted the matter to November 2 for further hearing.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order recently in a house motion petition moved by Ravindran GE Medical Associates Private Limited, which is operating one of its unit hospitals - Gleneagles Global Hospitals at Lakdi-ka-Pul in the city, questioning the impugned order passed by the Director of Medical Education in cancelling its license and prohibiting it from conducting any surgeries.

Senior counsel Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the petitioner hospital, told the court that the impugned order was passed without considering the Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995. If surgeries slated to be held in the coming days are not done, the patients may lose their lives. The impugned order was passed without taking into consideration the petitioner’s side, he noted.

Meanwhile, the government counsel sought some time to respond to the case. After hearing the case, Justice Abhishek Reddy found that the petitioner was not given the opportunity to present their side. The judge suspended the impugned order for a period of 10 days and posted the matter to November 2 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gleneagles Global Hospitals Telangana High Court Gleneagles surgeries
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp