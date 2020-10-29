Relief for Hyderabad's Gleneagles Global Hospitals as HC grants permission for surgeries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a temporary relief to Gleneagles Global Hospitals in the city, the Telangana High Court has suspended for 10 days the order issued by the Director of Medical Education which had cancelled the hospital's license for performing Liver transplant and prohibiting it from conducting any further surgeries.

The court permitted the hospital to conduct surgeries scheduled for next week, and posted the matter to November 2 for further hearing.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed this order recently in a house motion petition moved by Ravindran GE Medical Associates Private Limited, which is operating one of its unit hospitals - Gleneagles Global Hospitals at Lakdi-ka-Pul in the city, questioning the impugned order passed by the Director of Medical Education in cancelling its license and prohibiting it from conducting any surgeries.

Senior counsel Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the petitioner hospital, told the court that the impugned order was passed without considering the Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995. If surgeries slated to be held in the coming days are not done, the patients may lose their lives. The impugned order was passed without taking into consideration the petitioner’s side, he noted.

Meanwhile, the government counsel sought some time to respond to the case. After hearing the case, Justice Abhishek Reddy found that the petitioner was not given the opportunity to present their side. The judge suspended the impugned order for a period of 10 days and posted the matter to November 2 for further hearing.