Speed up restoration works: KTR

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Electricity and MA&UD departments to speed up restoration works in flood-affected areas of the city.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, Rama Rao sought information on ongoing works at flood-affected areas of the city from officials. “We should work on bringing in normalcy as soon as possible,” he said. He asked concerned officials to set up a helpline using which citizens can ask GHMC to clear debris and sludge accumulated after the floods. He also asked the officials to rope in resident welfare associations and NGOs for more assistance.

GHMC officials informed the Minister that financial assistance of `10,000 was being handed over to the affected families. Additional municipal workers have been appointed to take up sanitation drives, and spraying disinfectants, collecting garbage, clearing puddles are going on, they informed Rama Rao. From the ongoing special sanitation drive, 18,000 metric tonnes of waste has been collected.

Roads to get better

Rama Rao emphasised the need for road repair in each GHMC circle. He directed officials to immediately start works on all major roads to avoid inconvenience to citizens. He instructed officials to set up retrofitting at all flyovers for rainwater to drain. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, and others participated in the meeting.