Mohan Bhagwat to attend RSS meet in Hyderabad

The venue of the two-day meeting is Sree Vidya Vihar School in Annojiguda in Medchal district. 

Published: 30th October 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dakshina Madhya Kshetra (South Central Region) meeting will be held here on October 30 and 31. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Bhayyaji Joshi will attend the meeting. The venue of the two-day meeting is Sree Vidya Vihar School in Annojiguda in Medchal district. 

Some of the Akhil Bharartiya office bearers who reside in this region and the executive council members from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will also participate in the meeting.  RSS conducts three important national level meetings every year. In March every year they conduct Akhil Bharateeya Pratinidhi Sabha baithaks.

In July, Prant Pracharaks baithaks and before Deepavali, the RSS has meetings of the Akhil Bharateeya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM). However, this year, on account of COVID-19 protocol, the review meeting is being held region-wise (kshetra-wise).

