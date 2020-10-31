Hyderabad Task Force arrest two hawala operatives, seize Rs 30 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In continuation to the raids in the city, Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Friday arrested two persons for transporting Rs 30 lakh in unaccounted cash.The arrested persons are 32-year-old Manish Toshniwal, a resident of Gowliguda and native of Rajasthan, and Vishnu Biradar, a resident of Shah-Ali-Banda.

According to the police, Manish was running a hawala business and used to transport hawala money from one place to another on commission basis. He used Vishnu to organise the money and transport the cash.

Task Force sleuths arrested the accused while they were trying to transport the cash to a customer on a bike. The accused also failed to produce documents for transporting and possessing the cash. The seized cash was handed over to Sulthan Bazar police.

3 held with Rs 16 lakhs hawala cash

Three persons who were transporting hawala cash by were arrested by the Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Friday. Police seized Rs16 lakh from the accused.

The arrested included - Nayi Lalitkumar Chunilal, 53, a resident of Begum Bazar, Ashok Singh (36), who hails from Rajasthan and Nareddy Laxmikanth Reddy (41). Police say Chunilal ran a hawala business and supplied cash to needy customers.

He would charge a 5 per cent commission. The three were transporting Rs 16 lakh cash when Task Force sleuths detained their two-wheeler vehicle and found cash kept under the seat.