Protests erupt in Hyderabad as govt halts distribution of Rs 10,000 flood aid

The government halted disbursal of the financial aid reportedly to free up the GHMC staffers so that they can return to their normal assigned duties.

Hyderabad flood

The loss to the properties due to the rains and floods in Telangana was Rs 5,000 crore, as per the initial estimates. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after the Telangana government halted the disbursement of financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the flood-hit families in Greater Hyderabad limits, protests erupted at various municipal offices on Saturday demanding the resumption of flood relief.

A large number of protesters gathered in front of municipal offices at Uppal, Khairatabad, Abids, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and other places and raised slogans against the state government. 

Tension prevailed at Uppal GHMC Circle office as hundreds gathered attempted to lay siege to the office, demanding payment of flood relief aid to the affected families. 

The protests there were supported by the BJP. 

Demonstrations were also held by the people at Moosarambagh, Karmanghat, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Santoshnagar, Saidabad, Prem Nagar, Patel Nagar, and Phoolbagh areas leading to traffic jam.

Meanwhile, residents from Amberpet, Golnaka, Prem Nagar, and neighboring areas staged a protest in front of Amberpet MLA Kaleru Ramesh. One of the protesters tried to self-immolate demanding the flood relief money. The cops and other protesters, however, foiled his attempt.

A large number of residents from Mehidipatnam, Gudimalkapur, Karwan, Mallepally, Nampally, Aghapura, and Red Hills gathered at the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Office and raised slogans against the government. 

Many residents alleged that corporators were being partisan in disbursing the flood relief money and we're giving it to families of their choice. There are also allegations that only half of the relief aid (Rs 5,000) is being given.

The state government had started distribution of the Rs 10,000 per household as flood relief across the GHMC limits on October 19.
 

