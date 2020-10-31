RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Hyderabad to attend regional meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in the city on Friday to participate in a two-day executive council meeting of Dakshina Madhya Kshetra (South Central Region).

The review meeting is one of the three significant annual meetings of the RSS. Bhayyaji Joshi presided over the meeting, which was attended by the executive council members from Telugu States and neighbouring Karnataka.

They discussed on the vertical and horizontal expansion of the organisation, and the social service activities being taken up by their volunteers. Prior to COVID-19, a national level Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting was held, which was attended by the executive council members.