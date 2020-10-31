Underage driver, father arrested for causing fatal road mishap near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few days ago, a man was killed in a road mishap caused by a 16-year-old boy, who was driving a car on the wrong side of the road, at Medchal. The minor was apprehended by Cyberabad police on Friday. His father Bondi Laxman was also arrested for voluntarily letting him drive the vehicle.

According to the police, on Wednesday evening, the minor was driving his father’s car towards Athvelli in Medchal. Midway, he began riding on the wrong direction. Soon, he rammed his car into a bike, killing the rider and severely injuring the pillion rider.

The police found that Laxman had asked the juvenile to pick up someone from Athvelli to avoid cab charges. They charged the father-son duo with culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 II of the IPC). Meanwhile, the police also warned vehicle-owner parents of strict action if they let minors or people without a valid driver’s license use their vehicles.

Drunk driver crashes car on Outer Ring Road, one dead

A drunk driver rammed his car into a vehicle on the ORR at Dundigal, killing a passenger. He recorded 95 mg/dl in the breathalyser test. The victim, Praveen, who was travelling in the same car, died on the spot, while three others including the driver Jagadeeshwar sustained injuries. They were on their way to Hyderabad from Warangal.

A case has been registered against Jagadeeshwar, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.Police say that Jagadeeshwar could have dozed off due to the effect of alcohol, due to which the vehicle suddenly went into the third lane, meant for heavy vehicles. There, it rammed into another vehicle from the rear.