'Dollar boy' forced me to name celebs in 'false' rape complaint: Hyderabad woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 27-year-old woman, who had earlier lodged a complaint with police stating that she was raped by 139 persons, withdrew her allegation on Sunday and said the complaint was false. She added that she was forced into filing the plaint by a man named Srikar Reddy.

The woman tendered apologies to the actor and TV anchor, who were named by her in the case, for making false allegations against them.

Speaking to the media along with leaders of her community, the woman said she was harassed by Srikar Reddy, aka Dollar Boy, and that he had assaulted her sexually on the pretext of offering her a job.

Srikar Reddy ran an NGO and he forced the 27-year-old to lodge false complaints naming celebrities so as to garner media and police attention.

“I tendered my apologies to the TV anchor and film actor, who were named by me in connection with the case. When I had approached Srikar Reddy seeking a job, he lured me and sexually assaulted me.

Later, he duped me. He also threatened me not to disclose the matter to my family or anybody else. I was afraid, and therefore, I could not tell anyone that my complaint with the police was false,” the woman said.

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police, who are probing the case after it was handed over to them by the Punjagutta police, have identified the accused Srikar Reddy and sealed his NGO office. Teams have been formed to nab the accused who is absconding.

MRPS leader Manda Krishna, who accompanied the woman at the press conference, said that he has approached the police to learn the facts of the case.

A few days ago, the woman had lodged a complaint with the police alleging she was raped by 139 persons.