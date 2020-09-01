STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad national award-winning filmmaker’s experiment with zero budget

Ranjith Arvapally used the lockdown to show the world that it’s indeed possible to make a film
with worldclass VFX without spending a penny, by crowdsourcing talent

Published: 01st September 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mars - The Unexpected Journey'

A still from 'Mars - The Unexpected Journey'

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ranjith Arvapally’s WhatsApp status proudly proclaims ‘Made world’s first short film on Mars.’ And that too at zero budget, he adds. This short film director who has made 30 such so far from says that the biggest problem that any filmmaker faces is his inability to showcase to aspiring producers on what he/she can do with a script.

“But with this concept called zero-budget filmmaking, we can make movies that will help us show our talent and bag big movies,” says this young filmmaker from Yousufguda in Hyderabad.

His new movie, Mars – The Unexpected Journey, he says is "an experiment in the above concept.”

This BTech graduate who hails from Medak claims that he has donned the roles of director, writer, DOP, lyricist, VFX editor, actor, photographer and with some help from friends, has made what he calls the world’s first short film on Mars.

His friends and family helped him out by enacting a few roles but the movie essentially runs on Visual Effects (VFX) “I worked as an Associate Director for a Telugu film directed by Anil.

he says worked well for this filmmaker

But we all filmmakers know that we all have to first prove talent to get offers and to do that one needs tons of money. “I decided to use my Nikon DSLR and edit it and complete it using my mobile and editing apps. It took him seven days to shoot this movie which has 95 pc VFX about Mars.

“If I can make a movie worth Rs 8 lakh in one week without spending money, that should really speak of what one can do with money and more talent,” he says.

For now, Ranjith has been trying to garner attention by tagging top producers in social media and passing the word around.

“I had previously produced a science fiction and message-oriented zero budget movie and have applied for Guinness Book of World Records,” he says.

He also won a national award for Bhisham short film and the best love story for Meenakshi c/o Krishna at the Indian Inclusion short film fest.

He believes in the mantra: Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep. The 20-minute movie is now on YouTube with subtitles in Telugu Hindi, Tamil and English.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zerobudget filmmaking Ranjith Arvapally
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp