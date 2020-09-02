FLO Hyderabad Chapter announces social outreach initiative for 400-year-old Cheriyal craft

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: FLO Hyderabad Chapter announced a social outreach initiative to promote the 400 years old craft form of Cheriyal, which is unique to Telangana. Today the art form has only 16 practitioners across seven families currently. Organising the artisans under a brand, creating marketing material, marketing linkages, raw material procurement at more affordable costs and product innovation are some of the ways in which FLO Hyderabad is helping the craftsmen. The brand ‘Tirumani’, named after the gum used to create Cheriyal art, and a catalog of products was launched at the virtual event which also saw a discussion on the survival and revival of Indian handicrafts.

FLO Hyderabad was successful in placing the products on ‘Weavesmart’, an e-commerce platform for weaves and crafts. Usharani Manne, FLO Hyderabad Chairperson said, “We want to ensure that more traditional artisans come back to the fold, through sustained efforts to create better market linkages and assistance in product innovation.’

FLO has also adopted the surrounding villages of Cheriyal as part of Adopt a Village.

Sudha Rani M, CEO, Abhihaara Social Enterprise shared about Alambana app, launched by KT Rama Rao and developed in partnership with the State government, UNDP and Abhihaara to provide skill training and to create market linkages for weavers.

Sai Kiran, a fourth-generation Cheriyal master craftsman urged three things—manpower, marketing and product design support from state and social enterprises and organisations like FLO. — Express Features