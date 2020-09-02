Twenty women artists come together for an online art show

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Red Bindi. The little dot on a woman’s forehead, whether she’s busy carrying bricks or a basket on her head or a book or a bag in her hands signifies her very essence, the inherent power that she carries. And it’s not an exaggeration if that tiny blazing scarlet symbol is used to address a melange of artworks by 20 women artists from India and abroad.

The exhibition titled ‘Red Bindi’ is curated by Hyderabad-based artist Kappari Kishan focuses on the strength that women hold and how during the pandemic many of them have held the fort.

The show is online and is hosted by Kalantar Foundation and its director founder Suhani Jain.

Says Kishan, “During the pandemic, the absolute need for people is food and staying safe to avoid contracting the disease. In such a scenario, many consider art as the non-essential, but this is what keeps the layers of the soul fed.

This show is to make people help understand the value of art and the artworks that speak different narratives." Some of the artists, whose works are part of the show are Anjani Reddy, Hina Bhatt, Ami Patel, Surpiya Amber among others. The exhibition also features works of three artists, who are based in Singapore and Belarus. The show is on till October 2