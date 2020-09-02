University of Hyderabad to conduct end-semester exams from September 16 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad will conduct the end-semester examinations from September 16. The exams will be held only for the final year candidates and post-graduate students.

This was decided after a meeting of a high-level committee on Tuesday that was followed by a discussion with Heads of Department and Deans of Schools along with Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile.

"UoH was compelled to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court on August 28, upholding the guidelines of the UGC to declare the results only after conducting end-semester examinations for the final semester students," said the Vice-Chancellor.

Students who are unable to attend the exams from September 16 will have another opportunity to appear in the second spell of exams scheduled for October 5.

In June, the University had adopted an alternative evaluation mechanism based on continuous assessment and the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) and announced results to facilitate the graduation of students so that they could pursue further education or career opportunities. Those results will now stand cancelled.

In an open letter to the University community, Appa Rao explained, "The earlier decision was taken with the best interests of students in mind. After the SC judgement, the University has scheduled the end-semester examinations to not jeopardise the future of students if their degrees were to be invalidated by regulatory authorities. The Heads and Deans will work out a range of flexible options to administer the examinations online and minimise the inconvenience to students."