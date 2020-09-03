Pandit Jasraj laid to rest in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ashes of the ‘Son of Hyderabad’ and doyen of Indian Classical music, Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj, was laid to rest alongside his parents at the Hindu Shamshan ghat, Amberpet, today. His son Shaarangdev, daughter Durga Jasraj, performed the Asthi Sthapna puja on the occasion.

Also present were disciples Tripti Mukherjee, Ratan Mohan Sharma and several of his ardent fans and music lovers from Hyderabad. Pt. Jasraj, despite having a hectic scheduled through the year, always yearned to be in Hyderabad and religiously for the last 47 years visited Amberpet shamshanghat to offer his prayers to his parents and host the Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha, every year in the month of November. The festival is held in memory of Pandit Jasraj’s gurus, father Sangeet Ratna Pandit Motiram and his elder brother Pandit Maniram.