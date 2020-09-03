STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Only 32,000 active cases recorded in Telangana government’s medical bulletin even though GHMC says there are 43,000 active cases in Hyderabad alone.
 

Published: 03rd September 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How many active Covid-19 cases are there under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits?

According to the data on the GHMC website, there are 43,034 active cases in the city. However, the media bulletin by the State Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare states that there are only 32,341 active cases in Telangana as of September 1. Of these, about 20 per cent is from the GHMC area. 

“The data on the GHMC website is updated regularly. New cases are added every day, and after 14 days, the data for those who recovered or died is deleted, based on the outcome. What you see on the website is the number of active cases,” a senior official from the civic body’s Health Wing told Express.

Last week, on August 26, the GHMC website showed 120 pages of Covid-19 data with each page containing a list of 300 active cases in the city, indicating that there were 36,000 active cases. As on Wednesday (September 2), the website had details of around 43,000 Covid-19 patients. 

Apart from the rise of 7,000 new cases in just a week, there have also been recoveries. This means that about 1,000 new cases are being recorded every day in Hyderabad alone. Compared to this, the Telangana government’s Health Department bulletin has been reporting fewer than 500 new cases on a daily basis. 
Govt pulled up by HC earlier

The huge mismatch between the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad, as reported by the GHMC and the Health Department, is a serious cause of concern. The government was earlier pulled up by the Telangana High Court over its reporting of Covid-19 cases, following which the government came up with a new format for the media bulletin. 

Over 1,000 new cases in Hyd daily?
Apart from the sudden rise of 7,000 new Covid cases in just six days, there have also been recoveries. This means that more than 1,000 new cases are being recorded every day in Hyderabad alone. Compared to this, the Telangana government’s Health Department bulletin has been reporting fewer than 500 new cases in the GHMC area on a daily basis

