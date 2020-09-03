STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu songs rule online

In a bid to celebrate quality content and popular music across local languages, JioSaavn music and audio streaming service, recently rolled out the ‘We Are India’ campaign.

Published: 03rd September 2020 08:56 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a bid to celebrate quality content and popular music across local languages, JioSaavn music and audio streaming service, recently rolled out the ‘We Are India’ campaign. The first phase of the month-long campaign saw curated playlists featuring film, non-film, independent music and podcasts across languages. According to findings tracked between November 2019 and July 2020 some noteworthy streaming trends in regional language music were highlighted.

Telugu was identified among the top five most-streamed regional languages by music lovers on the platform. Telugu, according to the collected data is the third most-streamed regional language. Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Chennai and Bhubaneswar are among the top cities that saw the highest Telugu music lovers, followed by Kannada and Tamil.

Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram (18Mn+ streams), Neeli Neeli Aakasam (25 Mn+ steams) and Samajavaragamana (66Mn+ streams) were the most streamed songs during the same period, highlighting the preferences of JioSaavn’s vast Telugu music audience base. 

In terms of the leading artistes, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Sid Sriram, Anurag Kulkarni and KS Chithra topped the charts, while Love at First Sight and Allu Arjun Style were the top two playlists that were streamed the most. 

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo album had the quickest climb, hitting over 100 million in a month. It accounted for 14 per cent of the streams from Telugu tracks released after January 1, 2019. Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram (18Mn+ streams), Maguva Maguva (11Mn+ streams)(from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu film - Vakeel Saab), and Buttabomma (45 Mn+ streams) were the top 3 JioTunes according to the data collated. 

