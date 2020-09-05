STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bring back RTC, assert experts

Experts also say while the Metro isn’t accessible to many, it could allay fears of public transport being a catalyst for Covid transmission.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Commercial spaces being developed under Metro stations, such as Paradise and HiTec City, in Hyderabad | S Senbagapandiyan

Commercial spaces being developed under Metro stations, such as Paradise and HiTec City, in Hyderabad | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The restart of Metro services from September 7 in the city has come as a huge relief to citizens, who have been shelling out a fortune for cabs and autos for the past few months. However, experts and commuters are raising questions on how the government plans to tackle the issue of last-mile connectivity without city buses, considering the Metro isn’t accessible to many parts of Hyderabad. 

While the Metro will help a significant number of commuters, especially in the heart of the city, several vital  routes catering to a larger population in the northern and southern parts of the GHMC limits will remain unattended without the TSRTC.

The HMRL’s peak ridership has been around 4-5 lakh, whereas the TSRTC has been catering to nearly 30-33 lakh people on the GHMC routes. Experts say that in the last five months, when buses and the Metro weren’t operational, people resorted to share autos and cabs, which are nearly as cheap as public transport. Without the TSRTC, a lion’s share of commuters will have to continue to depend on share autos and cabs, even as the Metro reopens. Question is, how safe are these alternative modes of commute?

“People find it difficult to maintain social distancing in share autos and cabs. The State government must come up with a plan on how bus services can resumed for commuters who do not have access to the Metro. Buses are better than share autos and cabs because commuters can maintain social distancing in those,” said Chaitanya Kanuri, Urban Transport Manager at WRI India. 

Experts also say while the Metro isn’t accessible to many, it could allay fears of public transport being a catalyst for Covid transmission. “Metro resumption will be a positive experiment, and will help the TSRTC get a good start in the near future. It will send across the message of public transport being safer,” said Prashanth Bachu, an urban transport expert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Metro service TSRTC GHMC
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp