STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad director’s movie selected for Mumbai Film Festival 2020

Srishti, a multi-lingual feature film directed by debutant director from Hyderabad Paul Ratnaraj has been officially selected for the Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai Film Festival 2020. 

Published: 05th September 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Srishti, a multi-lingual feature film directed by debutant director from Hyderabad Paul Ratnaraj has been officially selected for the Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai Film Festival 2020. 

Shot in Kolkata and Manali, Srishti is a dark, twisted tale of a photographer fighting against the odds to put his picture in an art gallery, fate takes him down a series of unfortunate events revealing mankind’s psyche, as his world crumbles down. 

At 95 minute of running time, the film stars Sumeet Thakur, Chitrangada Satarupa, Indira Tiwari, Debdeep Mukherjee, Murari Kumar, Ekhavali Khanna and Arun Mukhopadhyay. 

The film was shot in April 2019 with a budget of `3.5 crore, and is in Hindi, English and Bengali languages. 

Apart from the director, the producer Matthew Kilari and DOP Kartik Parmar also hails from the city of pearls. While Kartik is a graduate of the Annapurna Film School, Hyderabad, Paul had dropped out of the same school. 

“As film enthusiasts, we used to go to all these film festivals to watch the best of the films. Today, it feels surreal that our film has been selected for this festival. It’s a huge motivation for all of us,” gushed Dinesh Yadav, the executive producer. 

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) announced that in the light of the Coronavirus crisis, the Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai Film Festival has been pushed to 2021. The next edition of the festival will now tentatively be scheduled for October 2021.

— Tamanna S Mehdi
 tamanna@newindianexpress.com
 @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paul Ratnaraj Mumbai Film Festival
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp