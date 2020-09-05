Hyderabad director’s movie selected for Mumbai Film Festival 2020

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Srishti, a multi-lingual feature film directed by debutant director from Hyderabad Paul Ratnaraj has been officially selected for the Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai Film Festival 2020.

Shot in Kolkata and Manali, Srishti is a dark, twisted tale of a photographer fighting against the odds to put his picture in an art gallery, fate takes him down a series of unfortunate events revealing mankind’s psyche, as his world crumbles down.

At 95 minute of running time, the film stars Sumeet Thakur, Chitrangada Satarupa, Indira Tiwari, Debdeep Mukherjee, Murari Kumar, Ekhavali Khanna and Arun Mukhopadhyay.

The film was shot in April 2019 with a budget of `3.5 crore, and is in Hindi, English and Bengali languages.

Apart from the director, the producer Matthew Kilari and DOP Kartik Parmar also hails from the city of pearls. While Kartik is a graduate of the Annapurna Film School, Hyderabad, Paul had dropped out of the same school.

“As film enthusiasts, we used to go to all these film festivals to watch the best of the films. Today, it feels surreal that our film has been selected for this festival. It’s a huge motivation for all of us,” gushed Dinesh Yadav, the executive producer.

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) announced that in the light of the Coronavirus crisis, the Jio MAMI 22nd Mumbai Film Festival has been pushed to 2021. The next edition of the festival will now tentatively be scheduled for October 2021.

— Tamanna S Mehdi

tamanna@newindianexpress.com

@tamannamehdi