Students still harbour dreams to study abroad, says survey

Last month, the UK Home Office also announced that international students can start their course online and join on campus by April 2021. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Has the Covid-19 pandemic shattered students’ dreams to study abroad? According to a survey by an education consultancy platform, which asked 4,000 Indian students about studying in UK, US, Canada and Ireland, 35% of the students want to go to Canada for higher education in September 2020, and 33% of students voted for Ireland.

Conversely, the survey by Edvoy also revealed that for the January 2021 intake, the US has been voted as the most preferred study destination, followed by Canada. The survey highlights 43 percent of the students have planned to go ahead with their education in the US and 35 percent to Canada.

The imposition of the worldwide lockdown led to travel bans and quarantines, and closure of all educational institutes. As an outcome of the situation, several international universities showed willingness to adopt a blended learning model. The survey showed that 42% of the students, aspiring to study in universities in the UK embrace the idea of a mix of face-to-face and online learning.

Last month, the UK Home Office also announced that international students can start their course online and join on campus by April 2021. Sadiq Basha, CEO and founder of the platform, said, “At our firm, we are trying to do what’s best for students seeking to study abroad. The survey was conducted to understand how the coronavirus pandemic has altered the decision of students planning to study in international universities. We want to reiterate that we are with the student and the higher education community as it becomes necessary to help them in this time of crisis. We are taking measures to mentor and guide students to take the right decision for their future.”Edvoy is a UK-based study abroad platform, which was launched in India last month.

