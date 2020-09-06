Third lung transplant in a month in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 53-year-old man’s life was saved by doctors, who successfully performed a lung transplant on him at a corporate hospital in the city on Saturday.

The lung was transported from Apollo Hospitals in Jubliee Hills to KIMS. A distance of 11.5 km was covered within 9 minutes at around 9 am, thanks to the efforts of the traffic police.

The lung belonged to a 43-year-old who had recently been declared brain dead. His family decided to donate his organs, and the Telangana Jeevandan Foundation coordinated the process.

This is the third lung transplant performed at KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute in the last one month.

