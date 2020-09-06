Vertical gardens, cycling tracks to come up on either side of Musi river

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Passing through the Nagole road alongside the Musi river will now be a pleasant experience, thanks to the vertical gardens and restoration works that will be undertaken by the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

Presently, the MRDCL is developing vertical gardens at a 300 metre stretch on Nagole Bridge. This will be further extended between the bridge and KTR Nagar, adjacent to HMDA Uppal Bhagayat Layout, and will cover a length of 2.5 km each on both sides of the bridge at the cost of Rs 5 crore.

MRDCL Chief Engineer Mohan Naik told Express that apart from developing vertical gardens, a cycle track and an 18-feet walkers path will be also be developed on both sides of the river with interlocking paver blocks.

Other vertical gardens will also be set up at Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, Salar Jung Museum, Shivaji statue, Muslim Jung Bridge, and Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz. A vertical garden is a technique used to grow plants on a vertically suspended panel by using hydroponics.