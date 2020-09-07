Ahead of civic body polls, BJP to form six units in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP has decided to dissolve its Greater Hyderabad unit and form six new units in order to strengthen the party in the region ahead of the civic body elections. Four new units would be set up in the Hyderabad revenue district, while one each in the Rangareddy district and Malkajgiri parliament constituency. Every unit will have a committee.

BJP’s Greater Hyderabad president and MLC N Ramchander Rao said it has decided to form the new units in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits for the micro-management of the organisation and to strengthen the party in the region ahead of the civic body elections. The saffron party had adopted the same policy in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

The party's Telangana chapter had held elaborate consultations with the local cadre, and two to three enthusiastic leaders are in the probable list for president posts in all the six areas. The BJP would announce the names shortly.

The four units in the Hyderabad revenue district are: Amberpet, Khairatabad, Nampally and Jubilee Hills would come under one unit; Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Sanath Nagar and Secunderabad Cantonment in another; Karwan, Goshamahal and Charminar in the next; and Malakpet, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Chandrayangutta in the last.

On the other hand, two wards in Maheshwaram municipality, five in Rajendranagar, six in Serilingampally, two in Patancheru and 11 in LB Nagar would constitute the Rangareddy unit. The Malkajgiri unit would comprise Uppal, Malkajgiri, Kukatpally and seven wards of Quthbullapur.