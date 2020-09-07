Hyderabad rivers drying up despite plenty rains: Experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Musi river, once Hyderabad’s lifeline, has seen a major hit in the last few decades. In spite of the continuous rains during monsoon season, the river has still not reached its optimum levels due to the growing pollution, encroachment issues, watershed activities, and lack of management of water by multiple institutions.

Stating that more than 60 per cent of the Musi watershed basin has been urbanised, and that HMDA possesses 6,600 sq ft area of its basin area, V Subba Rao, Convenor of the Convergence for Sustainability, said, "We are undermining the hydrological sustainability of watersheds and waiting for a disaster to occur."

During a Webinar on 'Dry despite Rain: Fate of River Musi and Gandipet' on Sunday, environments highlighted that industrial effluents, mainly let out by pharmaceutical and bulk drug companies, over the course of the years have destroyed our rivers.

"Most industries have diverted their waste towards the Musi basin. Multiple GOs which were issues to protect our water bodies have been violated, resulting in the killing of our rivers and lakes,” said activist, Narasimha Reddy Donthi.

The Musi is also the main source of water for many reservoirs and lakes including Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, which have almost dried up. Attributing the drying up of lake and reservoir to urbanisation and illegal encroachment, Sai Bhaskar, Director of The Earth Center, CGR, gave a comparison of 2003 Google satellite images and that of 2019, highlighting major urbanisation at the catchment areas of Himayat Sagar, Gandipet area, Vikarabad, and Aziznagar, resulting in destruction.