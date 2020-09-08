STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB raid land seller’s home in Keesara case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are probing the Keesara Tahsildar bribery case, raided the residence of the person who sold the lands to the accused in the bribery case. The investigation team seized incriminatory documents related the disputed land and sale registration deeds that were collected from the accused.

Officials also questioned Mohammed Iqbal, who sold the disputed lands to the accused Ch Srinath Yadav and Anji Reddy. Officials have initiated inquiries on how Iqbal obtained the disputed land, and asked him to appear before the investigation team. Earlier, Keesara tahsildar Erva Balraju Nagaraju was arrested for accepting a bribe of `1.10 crore.

