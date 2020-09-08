STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Only 19,000 ride Hyderabad Metro on Day 1 post lockdown

However, officials believe the footfall will increase with resumption of operations on other Corridors from Sept 9.

Published: 08th September 2020 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Metro passengers maintain social distancing norms while getting on a train at one of the stations

By Oishani Mujumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On the first day of resumption of Metro services on Monday, Hyderabad Metro witnessed a footfall of just 19,000 passengers. Before the lockdown, Hyderabad Metro would record footfalls of 2.5 to 3 lakh passengers on an average. However, officials believe the footfall will take off in the next few days, when more frequented lines such as Corridor 3 (Nagole to HiTec City) begin in phase 3.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, “Around 120 train trips were made on Monday from 7 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 9 pm on Corridor 1 as against about 800 train trips on all corridors during pre-Covid-19 days. Around 19,000 passengers travelled today, which was on expected lines. Passengers were very happy with the sanitisation measures, maintenance of physical distancing etc., and they mostly behaved responsibly. We will resume operations on Corridor 3 (blue line from Nagole to Raidurg) tomorrow with the same timings and then all the corridors from Sept 9, from 7 am to 9 pm.” 

inside a train on the first day of resumption of services in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

Only a handful of people during the morning and evening office hours opted to take the metro, leaving the stations to witness a fairly deserted look throughout the day. The lack of crowds itself provided enough social distancing, however, it looked like people are still not up for a crowded metro ride yet. Most commuters were spotted wearing masks, and temperature checks were done for all passengers before they entered the station’s premises. 

With barely any crowd even at terminal stations like Ameerpet, this might prove to be fatal for L&T MHR, as the private player has lost over `300 crore due to the pandemic. In addition, expenses for the firm are set to rise with expenditures of resuming services, while receiving little revenue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad metro Hyderabad lockdown Hyderabad
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp