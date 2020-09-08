STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stories retold

Indrajit Prasad said that he specialised in his art by transforming two-dimensional spaces into three as his artwork has been exhibited in various places in India as well as Japan.

The participating artistes Sayam Bharath Yadav, Masuram Ravikanth, Jaywant Naidu, Jagadish Dhyan Shreyas, Indrajit Prasad were from different fields such as painting, music.

By Teja Bharathula
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Online events are what’s keeping art lovers and artists stay on track, especially when they drift from exhibitions organised regularly. One such event held on Saturday evening was ‘Know Our Artists’ Journey’ a weekly live session that takes place on ‘Telangana World’, a Facebook page dedicated to art and artists with different bodies works. The participating artistes Sayam Bharath Yadav, Masuram Ravikanth, Jaywant Naidu, Jagadish Dhyan Shreyas, Indrajit Prasad and Vimala Devi were from different fields such as painting, music, and graphic design.

Jagadish was the first one to speak about his artistic journey and how he explored his artistic side. He said, “Creativity is nothing but understanding  and solving queries.” Some of his notable work includes the ‘Float series’ and ‘Obsession’ as he gives his work a floaty look, as they are inside a box providing a museum look to them. Sayam Bharath Yadav was the next who prominently has done ‘Black and White’ series showcasing animals in an imaginative form. He has  worked on various canvas works and 
etchings and paper drawings. He said that he felt a close connection to animals and nature since his childhood.” 

Indrajit Prasad said that he specialised in his art by transforming two-dimensional spaces into three as his artwork has been exhibited in various places in India as well as Japan.Masuram Ravikanth from Jangaon hails from a family of artists as his grandfather and father were both artists. His father owned a photo studio that interested him in various subjects including photography and art. He shared, “I visited France post my college years and learnt to reach close to perfecting the art. His paintings are inspired from things around him, he said. 

Vimala Devi spoke about her journey from the time she drew pencil drawings in her school and college life, but later found her creative self during her years at the University of Hyderabad and added, “One who has an aesthetic sense appreciates all kinds of art.” Towards the end of the session, the artists provided insight into imagination, and how dealt with the lockdown .. 

