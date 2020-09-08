University of Hyderabad to conduct semester-end exams for final year PG students from September 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad is going to conduct end-semester examinations from September 16. These exams will be held only for final year post-graduate students and will be conducted online. The same was decided after a meeting of a high-level committee on Tuesday. This was followed by a discussion where Heads of Department, Deans of Schools and Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile were present.

“UoH was compelled to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court on August 28, upholding the guidelines of the UGC to declare the results only after conducting end-semester examinations for the final semester students,” said the Vice-Chancellor.

Students who are unable to attend exams from September 16 will have another opportunity to appear in the second spell of exams scheduled for October 5. In June, the UoH had adopted an alternative evaluation mechanism based on continuous assessment and the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and announced results for the batch to facilitate their graduation so that they could pursue further education or career opportunities. Those results will now stand cancelled.

In an open letter to the university community, Appa Rao explained that “the earlier decision was taken with the best interests of students in mind. After the SC judgement, the university has scheduled the end-semester examinations to not jeopardise the future of students if their degrees were to be invalidated by regulatory authorities.”

