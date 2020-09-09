Letting sewage water into Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu lake may land you in trouble

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strict action awaits households, residential/commercial apartments, shopping malls and office establishments found letting untreated sewage water into Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur, warned HMWS&SB managing director M Dana Kishore on Tuesday.

With the extradosed cable stayed bridge across the lake nearing completion, the water board will hire private security to monitor Durgam Cheruvu round-the-clock to ensure untreated water is not let into the water body.

Dana Kishore and other senior officials inspected the five-MLD sewerage treatment plant at Durgam Cheruvu on Tuesday. CCTV cameras will be installed at inlets, outlets and other places around the STP, he added.

The official said that while only 20 to 30 per cent of sewage water is being treated in the entire country, 43 per cent of sewage is being treated in Hyderabad alone. As on Tuesday, 1,781 MLD of sewage was generated in the city, and nearly 771 MLD of sewage was treated through the STPs located in various parts of Hyderabad.

Dana Kishore said that the quality of treated water let into Durgam Cheruvu will be monitored every four hours through a third-party agency.