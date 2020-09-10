Hyderabad Metro records 31,000 footfall as all corridors open

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metro recorded a footfall of 31,000 on Wednesday after all the three corridors became functional. The HMRL used to witness between 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh footfall on a daily basis before the lockdown was implemented.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said, "On Wednesday, we ran metro services on all three corridors continuously from 7 am to 9 pm. A total of 680 trips were made and a total of 31,000 passengers took the Metro. From now on, train services will be regular on all corridors from 7 am to 9 pm."

The highest footfall was recorded on LB Nagar to Miyapur line, and the least was recorded from JBS to Falaknuma.