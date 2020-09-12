STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Of t-shirts and smashing patriarchy

These celebrities have raised their voices against what they called a witch-hunt against Rhea.

Published: 12th September 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Clothes do make a statement, even if you are in the midst of a keenly-watched media trial. Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s t-shirt which said ‘Roses are red, violets are blue/Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you’ touched a chord with celebrities and netizens. After the actor, who has been in the eye of a storm after the alleged suicide of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, wore the t-shirt during an NCB hearing, the message on her t-shirt has been shared numerous times over social media platforms.

Director Anurag Kashyap and actor Kubbra Sait shared the message with the hashtag #justiceForRhea. Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, who wrote the script for the much-acclaimed film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, shared the message and wrote “Because witches are always women.” These celebrities have raised their voices against what they called a witch-hunt against Rhea.

Commenting on the media trial, actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted: “So often I’ve heard, high pitched anchors on TV say ‘Don’t shoot the messenger! ’ .. now this girl is the messenger and they will ask you to shoot her. Think about that.” Later, actor Shibani Dandekar, who is also dating Farhan Akhtar, waddled into the controversy when she replied to a tweet by Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande. “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!” wrote Shibani.

Some netizens, however, found the message on Rhea’s t-shirt ‘arrogant’, and called it a PR gimmick. The last time the ‘smash patriarchy’ message created an uproar was when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had held a placard saying: ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy.’ The company had later apologised for the placard.

TAGS
Rhea Chakraborty patriarchy witch-hunt
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp