Eight Telangana startups make the cut for T-block Accelerator Cohort of 2020

They are set to work with the State government on different projects. 

Published: 13th September 2020 09:59 AM

startup

For representational purposes

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around seven months ago the Telangana government, along with other collaborators, ran the T-Block Accelerator to provide the select group of start-ups that joined the maiden cohort with technical support to build their solutions on their platform. It will also help them in ‘go-to-the-market’ strategy, technology implementation support, and grants to some of them. After a gruelling shortlisting processes, eight startups were selected from a pool of over 150 that registered, which would comprise the T-block 2020 Cohort. They are set to work with the State government on different projects. 

Ally Software LLP
Ally Software is a software as a service (SaaS) based content distribution platform that provides an alternative for ‘Theatrical-At-Home’.

Bagmo
Bagmo is building a blood bank monitoring system, ensuring that the supply chain is secured.

Infyu Labs
InfyU Labs is aiming at decreasing food wastage in the world by providing a smart hand-held device that determines the quality of fruits without cutting them, thus ensuring traceability in the chain.

marketsN by Koinearth
Koinearth’s marketsN is a blockchain technology-based platform that is creating the digital twin for supply chains.

New Street Technologies
New Street Technologies is a startup that develops, hosts and operates blockchain-enabled ecosystems in the Financial Services Industry.

Guhaar by Retcons Technology
Retcons Technology is building Guhaar - a product that aspires to bridge the gap between the top management and the last mile delivery person of the company.

Param Network
Param Network is a startup that is building a blockchain-based multi-enterprise workflow automation platform to share documents electronically with all the necessary ‘proof of delivery’ to automate the entire invoice verification flow.

TraceX Technologies
TraceX is building FOODPRINT - a digital agriculture platform which enables the Agri value chain to exchange information with mutual trust via a permissioned blockchain digital ledger.

