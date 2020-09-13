STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JEE (Mains): 7 welfare students score more than 95 percentile

Sravan Kumar, a student of TSWR IIT Gowlidoddi, scored 99.51 percentile.

A screen grab from the JEE Mains Results webpage. (Courtesy: http://jeemain.nic.in/)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 706 students from the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREI) Society cracked Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 and qualified for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Seven students scored over 95 percentile.   

Sravan Kumar, a student of TSWR IIT Gowlidoddi, scored 99.51 percentile. Katroth Anil a student of Tribal Welfare IIT Study Centre in Rajendra Nagar, scored 94.05 percentile. Naini Mamatha, a girl from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) community, secured 89.11 percentile. Apart from her, 13 others from the PVTG community also achieved the feat.

Congratulating the students, IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar said, “This transformation was made possible with the generous grant of funds and the vision by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who gave approval for free intensive residential IIT coaching for poor SC/ST students who can’t afford coaching classes in corporate institutions.” 

