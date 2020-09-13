Man who set self ablaze dies at Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Security guard Narlakanti Nagulu, who attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze in front of the Ravindra Bharati on Thursday, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital. Nagulu was a native of Kadthal of Ranga Reddy district. The Saifabad police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Two days ago, Nagulu came to the city and purchased petrol. Later, he went to Telangana Assembly while it was in session and staged a protest. After that, he reached Ravindra Bharati and poured petrol on himself, demanding a government job. Police say that by the time Nagulu was rescued, he had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries.