Layout Regularisation Scheme evokes good response in Rangareddy district

Owners of nearly 10% of unauthorised plots in the district have applied for LRS within 3 days of web portal’s launch
 

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 3.11 lakh open plots spread across 1,807 layouts in Rangareddy district do not have requisite permissions from the State government. The district administration officials say that the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) has evoked a good response from the citizens, as the MAUD and Panchayat Raj departments have received applications from owners of 10 per cent of illegal layouts within three days of the web portal’s launch.

Panchayat officials add that out of over 3,400 layouts, only 1,609 layouts have permissions from the concerned departments. As the unauthorised plots account for over 25 lakh acres, the officials estimate that the LRS will generate heavy amounts.

“We urge the plot owners and land developers to regularise their plots or layouts before October 15. The applicants need to register their details on the web portal and pay a fee of Rs  1,000,” said Kistaiah, Superintendent of District Panchayat Office. With Rangareddy being part and parcel of Hyderabad, land developers have demarcated their plots into various categories. Agriculture and barren lands have been converted into layouts without necessary permissions from the concerned municipality or gram panchayat. 

The fear of being ineligible for bank loans is also forcing house plot owners to regularise their land parcels.In the wake of the notification under GO MS 131, which specifies that no registration or basic facilities would be provided to unauthorised layouts, worried plot owners are visiting their respective municipal/panchayat offices to get the job done.

82,584 LRS applications received in last 24 hours
As many as 82,584 LRS applications were filed as on Sunday evening. Over Rs  8.39 crore was collected as registration fees. Of the 82,584 applications, 35,092 were filed from municipalities (Rs  3.54 crore), 27,590 from gram panchayats (Rs  2.84 crore)  and 1,902 applications were received from municipal corporations (Rs  2 crore)

For representational purposes
