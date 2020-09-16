STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cops bust hawala racket, seize Rs 3.75 crore from four

Eshwar Dileepji Solanki and Harish Ram Bhai Patel came to Hyderabad in a Mahindra Scorpio, to collect cash from Dinesh and Giri.

Published: 16th September 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 08:00 AM

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar addressing the media after unaccounted cash worth `3.75 crore was seized from four persons in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar addressing the media after unaccounted cash worth `3.75 crore was seized from four persons in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major catch, the Hyderabad task force sleuths busted a hawala racket and arrested four persons on Tuesday. During raids, the cops also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 3.75 crore from their possession.The arrested persons have been identified as Eshwar Dileepji Solanki, 29, Harish Ram Bhai Patel, 35, Ajith Singh R Dodiya, 34, and Rathod Kanak Singh, 42. During interrogation, it was found that all of them worked at P Vijay and Company, a Mumbai-based firm.

Speaking to the media, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anjani Kumar said they were alerted on a tip-off that four persons were moving through the city with unaccounted cash in two cars. When the vehicles were about to cross the Skoda showroom at Banjara Hills Road No 12, the sleuths intercepted them and detained the four persons. On searching their vehicles, they found the unaccounted cash.

“It was learnt that all the four persons work at the Mumbai-based P Vijay & Company, owned by a person named Kamlesh Shah. During probe, it was understood that Ajith Singh R Dodiya and Rathod Kanak Singh Natubha worked at the firm’s Hyderabad branch, along with three others named Thakor Soalben, Dinesh and Giri,” police sources said.

Eshwar Dileepji Solanki and Harish Ram Bhai Patel came to Hyderabad in a Mahindra Scorpio, to collect cash from Dinesh and Giri. They were proceeding to Solapur when they were nabbed by the sleuths.

