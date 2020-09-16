Manjeera pipeline supplying Godavari water bursts, Hyderabad's Madinaguda submerged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Manjeera Phase-2 water pipeline that supplies Godavari water burst at Madinaguda late on Monday and inundated nearby buildings including several apartments. Cars and two-wheelers parked in cellars were submerged.

The pipeline, laid more than four decades ago has not been used for a while for water supply since the Manjeera reservoir has gone dry. However, the HMWS&SB was using the old pipeline to divert Godavari waters. Due to high pressure of water, the pipeline burst.

HMWS&SB workers busy fixing the damaged pipeline | S Senbagapandiyan

Water gushed into the cellars of Mahalakshmi Arcade, Archana Hospital, Spencer Super Market and other apartments and houses. As the level of water touched nine feet, people used pumps to flush out water from the cellars.

Local residents blamed the Water Board for letting water pass through a pipeline that was under repair but officials denied the charge. The damaged pipeline was replaced with a new one and water supply resumed later in the day.