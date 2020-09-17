Cracks develop on Moosapet Metro walls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cracks surfaced on the walls and staircase of Moosapet Metro Station a couple of days ago. However, they were rectified immediately, said sources from the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

Citizens had noticed the cracks on the external side of the concourse level of the station, near the Moosapet flyover. The cracks were visibly deep and spread to a wide area over the wall. Other cracks were also noticed on the staircase leading into the station and towards the vegetable market located underneath. Further, a road also passes below the area of the cracks, posing a risk to motorists.

While officials from HMRL claimed that once they were notified about the cracks, engineers were sent to the spot to immediately rectify it, sources from from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) claimed that the cracks were only a couple of days old, but were nothing major. A source from L&T said, “The cracks are not a major infrastructural defect and are limited to the surface. We are filling them in with putty, and the paint work will be completed post the monsoon season.”

In February this year, a massive chunk of Ameerpet metro station’s Concourse level chipped off and fell on a 25-year-old woman, killing her on the spot.