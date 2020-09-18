After heavy rains, crocodile spotted near Purana Pul in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the heavy rains on Thursday, a crocodile was spotted resting on the banks of Musi river near Purana Pul in the Old City area of Hyderabad. The sight of the crocodile caused much commotion among the public as they gathered to take a look of the wild animal in the midst of the city. However, the crocodile did not wait there long.

Soon after the Forest Department officials received information regarding the reptile, they sent a team from the Nehru Zoological Park to capture it. But, by the time they reached, the crocodile had left.

Forest Department officials said that the crocodile must have come from the upstream areas of Musi, including the possibility of it coming from Osmansagar, in view of heavy rains over the past couple of days resulting in strong currents in the river. Earlier too, there have been incidents of crocodiles being spotted on the banks of Musi. The officials said that there is no cause for worry as the reptile is expected to have travelled ahead along with the strong currents.