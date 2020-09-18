STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five engineering students injured in car crash on ORR, two critical at Pedda Golconda in Hyderabad

The five injured students were identified as Karthik, Bal Ganesh, Achyuth, Sai Teja and Shiva.

Published: 18th September 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five engineering students were injured when their car crashed into a road median and overturned on the Outer Ring Road at Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad here on Thursday afternoon. The students were on their way to their university to collect their degree certificates, police officials said.

The five injured students were identified as Karthik, Bal Ganesh, Achyuth, Sai Teja and Shiva. All of them are friends and residents of Srinivasa Colony in Mahbubnagar district. They are students of a private engineering college in Nalgonda.

Police officials said the students were driving to their college in a car driven by Karthik. When they reached Pedda Golconda, the vehicle veered out of control, crashed into the median and turned over.

All of them were injured, and the condition of Sai Teja and Shiva is said to be critical. They were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Car crash
The five injured youth are Karthik, Bal Ganesh, Achyuth, Sai Teja and Shiva

