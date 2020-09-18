Heavy rains cause landslide on ORR at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains in the city for the past few days led to a landslide at a stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Nanakramguda on Thursday. The landslide occurred at the service lane, near an exit to Rajendra Nagar. Sizeable quantities of rocks, boulders and gravel, loosened due to the rains, crashed on to the service road of ORR. The main ORR carriageway is unaffected without any damages, and traffic is moving normally on it. Meanwhile, traffic on the service road is being diverted to clear the debris.

An official from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), told Express that men and machinery had been pressed into service to clear the fallen materials. Rocks are being broken into smaller pieces with JCB machines, and transported to nearby places with precautions in place. Traffic movement on service road is expected to be allowed from Thursday night.

The hillock where the landslide occurred is filled with gravel and smaller rocks, while other locations by the ORR at Shamshabad and Pedda Amberpet have bigger hillocks than the one at Nanakramguda, which led to the landslide.