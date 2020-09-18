STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Heavy rains cause landslide on ORR at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad

The landslide occurred at the service lane, near an exit to Rajendra Nagar. Sizeable quantities of rocks, boulders and gravel, loosened due to the rains and crashed

Published: 18th September 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

rain

The main ORR carriageway is unaffected without any damages, and traffic is moving normally on it. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan,EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains in the city for the past few days led to a landslide at a stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Nanakramguda on Thursday. The landslide occurred at the service lane, near an exit to Rajendra Nagar. Sizeable quantities of rocks, boulders and gravel, loosened due to the rains, crashed on to the service road of ORR. The main ORR carriageway is unaffected without any damages, and traffic is moving normally on it. Meanwhile, traffic on the service road is being diverted to clear the debris.

An official from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), told Express that men and machinery had been pressed into service to clear the fallen materials. Rocks are being broken into smaller pieces with JCB machines, and transported to nearby places with precautions in place. Traffic movement on service road is expected to be allowed from Thursday night.

The hillock where the landslide occurred is filled with gravel and smaller rocks, while other locations by the ORR at Shamshabad and Pedda Amberpet have bigger hillocks than the one at Nanakramguda, which led to the landslide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rain ORR landlside Outer Ring Road Hyderabad landslide
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp