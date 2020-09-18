Water starts trickling into Osmansagar, Himayatsagar reservoirs due to heavy rains in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the heavy rains in their catchment areas and outskirts, water has started trickling into the parched Osmansagar and Himaytsagar reservoirs. According to information, water levels in these two reservoirs have increased by three to four feet in the past few days.

Currently, the water levels in both these reservoirs is meagre, as a result of which the officials have not been able to use it for supply. As against the capacity of 3.9 tmcft, the current water level in Osmansagar is just 0.09 tmcft, though it received about 0.04 tmcft in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, as against its capacity of 2.967 tmcft, the current water level in Himayatsagar is 0.707 tmcft, including the 0.084 tmcft it received in the last hours.