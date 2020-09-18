STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Water starts trickling into Osmansagar, Himayatsagar reservoirs due to heavy rains in Hyderabad 

Currently, the water levels in both these reservoirs is meagre, as a result of which the officials have not been able to use it for supply.

Published: 18th September 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Osmansagar

As against the capacity of 3.9 tmcft, the current water level in Osmansagar is  just 0.09 tmcft, though it received about 0.04 tmcft in the last 24 hours.| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the heavy rains in their catchment areas and outskirts, water has started trickling into the parched Osmansagar and Himaytsagar reservoirs. According to information, water levels in these two reservoirs have increased by three to four feet in the past few days.

Currently, the water levels in both these reservoirs is meagre, as a result of which the officials have not been able to use it for supply. As against the capacity of 3.9 tmcft, the current water level in Osmansagar is  just 0.09 tmcft, though it received about 0.04 tmcft in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, as against its capacity of 2.967 tmcft, the current water level in Himayatsagar is 0.707 tmcft, including the 0.084 tmcft it received in the last hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmansagar Himaytsagar Hyderabad rains Osmansagar water level
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp