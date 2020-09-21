Car with five people turns turtle on Hyderabad's PVNR flyover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five students were injured after an SUV overturned on the PVNR flyover on Sunday morning. Passengers sitting on the front seats of the car sustained critical injuries, but are stable now.

They have been taken into police custody.

Rajendra Nagar Traffic Police officials said, “Early in the morning, an Innova carrying five passengers turned turtle after the driver oversped and lost control of the vehicle. The SUV hit the median of the flyover and also toppled over an electric pole.”

The five students, all between the ages of 18 to 21, were taken to a nearby hospital for first aid. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 18-year-old Faraz. Abdullah, Farhan, Azan Khan, and Tariq were in the passenger seats.