RGIA receives health accreditation for safety

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received the ACI Health Accreditation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme assessed the airport’s health measures based on the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations, along with best practices.

Factors such as cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communication and passenger facilities on the airport’s premises were assessed.

The accreditation is based on guidance from the ICAO CART Take-Off document and ACI Recovery and Restart Best Practices, which supplement the CART approach.

“We are privileged to receive the ACI Health Accreditation, proving our efforts towards our passengers’ health and safety,” the RGIA posted on Twitter. Dr Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner for the United Kingdom, also praised the airport administration on the microblogging site: “Many congratulations. I was impressed when embarking last week (sic)”.